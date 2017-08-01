Report: Travel & tourism employment rates grow across MENA region

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 December 2019 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Travel and tourism employment figures across cities in the MENA region are growing. In the Cities Report, three MENA region cities were in the world’s top 10 in terms of travel and tourism employment percentages.

Marrakech scored as the fourth best city in the list of 73 in terms of direct travel and tourism employment. As of 2018, 26.1% of the city’s employment is in travel and tourism. Cairo’s employment in the sector has also grown by 9.1%, followed by Marrakech and Dubai with 8.9% and 8.5% respectively.

The cities with the fastest growth in employment between 2008-2018 were also in the MENA region. Abu Dhabi was the fastest growing of all the cities, with an 8% growth rate. Riyadh also joined with a 5.9% rate, putting it in third place.

Combined, the 73 tourism cities in 2018 made up 17 million travel and tourism jobs.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Airbus takes largest A220 order from a European carrier
    BASF, Linde win ICIS award for the best process innovation
      Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center
        2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company
          2019 RPME Power 50: Bernard Pinatel, president, refining and chemicals, Total

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
              Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
                Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan
                  Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
                    Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020