Report: Travel & tourism employment rates grow across MENA region

Travel and tourism employment figures across cities in the MENA region are growing. In the Cities Report, three MENA region cities were in the world’s top 10 in terms of travel and tourism employment percentages.

Marrakech scored as the fourth best city in the list of 73 in terms of direct travel and tourism employment. As of 2018, 26.1% of the city’s employment is in travel and tourism. Cairo’s employment in the sector has also grown by 9.1%, followed by Marrakech and Dubai with 8.9% and 8.5% respectively.

The cities with the fastest growth in employment between 2008-2018 were also in the MENA region. Abu Dhabi was the fastest growing of all the cities, with an 8% growth rate. Riyadh also joined with a 5.9% rate, putting it in third place.

Combined, the 73 tourism cities in 2018 made up 17 million travel and tourism jobs.