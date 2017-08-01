Shangri-La hotels to host pop-up restaurants across properties in Oman, Maldives, Mauritius

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 December 2019 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Shang Palace, one of Shangri-La hotels’ famous restaurants will be debuting the first-ever pop-up at properties across Oman, Maldives and Mauritius in 2020.

The pop-up will showcase traditional recipes as well as a bespoke menu curated by Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's Michelin starred-restaurant chef Mok.

These recipes will be created by chef Liu Shengquan. On the menu will be char siu bun, deep-fried stuffed crab shell and the Shang Palace fried rice.

The tour debuts at Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives, to celebrate the Chinese New Year from January 24 to February 8, 2020.

Next stop is the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa in Muscat from April 7 to 12, 2020, where the team will roll out the menu of Shang Palace favourites.

While Shangri-La’s Le Touessrok Resort & Spa, Mauritius will host the pop-up from October 25 – November 8, 2020.

