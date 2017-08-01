Dubai Harbour picks operator for Middle East's largest yachting hub

Dubai Harbour announced on Tuesday that it has assigned D-Marin Dubai to operate the largest yachting community hub in the Middle East with 1,100 berths, scheduled to open in October 2020, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

D-Marin Dubai, a joint venture between Meraas, Dubai Holding and D-Marin, was established at the end of 2018 to meet the growing demand for the development and management of marinas in the Gulf and Middle East regions and to create a regional maritime hub in Dubai.

By managing 11 marinas in the lonian, Aegean and Adriatic seas, D-Marin has created one of the largest international chains of marinas in the Eastern Mediterranean, a statement said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman, Meraas and Dubai Holding, said: “We are proud to bring a one-of-its-kind, comprehensive marina management ecosystem to Dubai, providing the capacity to cater to yacht owners from around the world looking to drop anchor in the emirate.

“Dubai Harbour will fortify the city’s status as a modern maritime hub, given the extensive range of capabilities it is set to offer on completion to a diverse clientele - from yacht owners to maritime businesses in need of a strategic logistics location.”

Located in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Harbour’s integrated infrastructure is built over an area of 20 million square feet and will include a purpose built cruise terminal, retail, restaurants, cafés, luxury residences and hotels.