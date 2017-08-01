Ambiente 2020 to showcase HoReCa hall 6.0

The UAE’s consumer goods market looks set to respond to positive growth fundamentals with product innovation and differentiation keys to success, according to Stephan Kurzawski, senior vice president of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, which organises the consumer show Ambiente.

Speaking about the show which will be held in Frankfurt from February 7 to 11, 2020, Kurzawski said the show would be important for the UAE’s hotel, restaurant and catering professionals as it will feature the HoReCa hall 6.0.

“The focus here will be on products and topics associated with front-of-house business, i.e. everything that concerns the work and customer experience within the hospitality space, which is a key focus area for the UAE’s business and tourism ambitions.”



The HoReCa Hall 6.0 will comprise product groups including: buffet & presentation, chafing & transport, tabletop, café & bar, from oven to table, kitchen & utensils, menus, signs & displays, tablecloths & napkins, professional clothing & waiting equipment.

The event will also feature the HoReCa Academy which, over the fair’s five days, will host a wide range of talks for a professionalHoReCa audience.