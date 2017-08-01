Ambiente 2020 to showcase HoReCa hall 6.0

Hospitality
News
Ambiente 2020 to showcase HoReCa hall 6.0
Published: 22 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The UAE’s consumer goods market looks set to respond to positive growth fundamentals with product innovation and differentiation keys to success, according to Stephan Kurzawski, senior vice president of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, which organises the consumer show Ambiente.

Speaking about the show which will be held in Frankfurt from February 7 to 11, 2020, Kurzawski said the show would be important for the UAE’s hotel, restaurant and catering professionals as it will feature the HoReCa hall 6.0.

“The focus here will be on products and topics associated with front-of-house business, i.e. everything that concerns the work and customer experience within the hospitality space, which is a key focus area for the UAE’s business and tourism ambitions.”


The HoReCa Hall 6.0 will comprise product groups including: buffet & presentation, chafing & transport, tabletop, café & bar, from oven to table, kitchen & utensils, menus, signs & displays, tablecloths & napkins, professional clothing & waiting equipment.

The event will also feature the HoReCa Academy which, over the fair’s five days, will host a wide range of talks for a professional
HoReCa audience.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

RIPE NCC joins international conference on Arab e-infrastructure in Abu Dhabi
    Ericsson and Microsoft team up for the next generation of connected cars
      Siemens Gamesa extends its €2.5bn syndicated financing facility, linking it to ESG criteria
        Honeywell extends Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time
          Digitalisation seen as a competitive advantage by Middle East private businesses

            More related galleries

            Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
              Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                  In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                    Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open