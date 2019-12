TRYP by Wyndham Dubai , in Barsha Heights has partnered with Al Zahra Hospital for a CSR event.

As part of this, the hotel will donate gifts to the children who are at the hospital during Christmas.

The hotel conducted a tree lighting ceremony earlier this month, welcoming hotel guests and visitors to get into the festive spirit.

Residents and guests were then invited to donate wrapped presents that will be left under the tree and gifted on December 24 to the children at Al Zahra Dubai Hospital Pediatric Ward & Children’s Clinic.