Emirates Palace to host festive events

Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace has announced a list of events to celebrate the festive season.

The property will host a New Year gala with the theme ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

The part will feature live entertainment and international cuisines spanning.

The celebration will even have its own fireworks display at midnight.

“We earnestly look forward to 2020 anticipating further growth for Emirates Palace. Expo 2020 will boost our occupancy with visitors vying to explore both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in one trip. Moreover, it is important to note that the distance between the property and location of the expo is a mere 40 minutes making our luxurious accommodations a convenient option for attendees of the expo,” said Emirates Palace’s director for sales and marketing Anna Olsson.