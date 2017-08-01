Emirates Palace to host festive events

Hospitality
News
Emirates Palace to host festive events
The part will feature live entertainment and international cuisines spanning
Published: 22 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace has announced a list of events to celebrate the festive season.

The property will host a New Year gala with the theme ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

The part will feature live entertainment and international cuisines spanning.

The celebration will even have its own fireworks display at midnight.

“We earnestly look forward to 2020 anticipating further growth for Emirates Palace. Expo 2020 will boost our occupancy with visitors vying to explore both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in one trip. Moreover, it is important to note that the distance between the property and location of the expo is a mere 40 minutes making our luxurious accommodations a convenient option for attendees of the expo,” said Emirates Palace’s director for sales and marketing Anna Olsson.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

RIPE NCC joins international conference on Arab e-infrastructure in Abu Dhabi
    Ericsson and Microsoft team up for the next generation of connected cars
      Siemens Gamesa extends its €2.5bn syndicated financing facility, linking it to ESG criteria
        Honeywell extends Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time
          Digitalisation seen as a competitive advantage by Middle East private businesses

            More related galleries

            Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
              Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                  In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                    Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open