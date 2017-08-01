Hilton to operate three hotels in Dubai

Hospitality group Hilton will be opening three hotels — Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef and Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton — in Al Seef, Dubai.

The group will be operating these properties, which originally opened in 2018, in partnership with Dubai-based holding company Meraas.

Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef offers contemporary hotel spaces featuring and a restaurant featuring free breakfast.

The 200-room Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef is located in old Dubai and is home to a Mediterranean restaurant and rooftop bar.

The property will undergo minor changes to its public space in Q1 2020 to create the brand’s signature Canopy Central lobby experience.

Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton will offer 190 guest rooms, with Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef hosting 150 rooms, while the Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef will have 200 rooms.

Commenting on the opening of these hotels, Rudi Jagersbacher, Hilton’s president for Middle East, Africa and Turkey said: “We are delighted to be adding these three hotels to our portfolio here in Dubai. Reflecting the best of both old and new Dubai, they are perfectly suited to our brand portfolio and are great additions to our existing properties in the city.”

Mukesh Sodani, deputy CEO of Meraas, said: “To be collaborating with three Hilton brands is a testament to the diversity of the hospitality portfolio that we have developed and delivered over the past decade in Dubai. It’s also another example of how we continue to enhance the hospitality sector in Dubai and contribute to achieving the Emirate’s Tourism Vision 2020.”