Lemon Tree International opens first UAE Hotel

Hospitality
News
Lemon Tree International opens first UAE Hotel
The three-star mid-range property represents an investment value of up to AED100 million ($27.2 million)
Published: 22 December 2019 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Lemon Tree International, a subsidiary of Al Waleed Investment Group, has opened its first UAE hotel The Lemon Tree Dubai Hotel, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The property features 114 rooms, restaurant, an outdoor lounge, conference hall, swimming pool and a wellness centre.

The three-star mid-range property represents an investment value of up to AED100 million ($27.2 million), a statement said.

Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Al Mutawa, CEO of Al Waleed Investment Group, said: "The local market in Dubai in various economic sectors is particularly engaging and has continued to gain interest from international companies that aspire to win the best investment opportunities in light of the growing demand for the local environment."

Rattan Kiswani, deputy general manager of Lemon Tree Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are delighted to enter the hospitality market in Dubai, with the management of the first distinctive hotel facilities in the emirate."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

RIPE NCC joins international conference on Arab e-infrastructure in Abu Dhabi
    Ericsson and Microsoft team up for the next generation of connected cars
      Siemens Gamesa extends its €2.5bn syndicated financing facility, linking it to ESG criteria
        Honeywell extends Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time
          Digitalisation seen as a competitive advantage by Middle East private businesses

            More related galleries

            Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
              Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                  In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                    Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open