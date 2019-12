India’s Oyo Hotels and Homes reportedly plans to cut down on some 2,000 jobs in 2020.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the SoftBank-backed company plans to lay off several employees by the end of January to “save on manpower costs” and to also make some of its processes “tech enabled”.

A source told the newspaper that divisions like sales, supply and operations could account for a majority of the layoffs.

Hotelier Middle East has reached out to Oyo for a comment. We will update this once we receive one.