Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira launches pizza-making classes for children

Italian restaurant, Brioso at Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira will be hosting bi-weekly pizza-making classes for kids.

The pizzas will be cooked in an open kitchen and children will see how chefs make the pizzas in Brioso’s wood-fried oven.

When the pizzas are ready, the team will take a photo of the kids with their pizzas and frame it for all participants to take home. Children participating will receive a personalised certificate about their achievement.

Priced AED 59 per child, the event will be held every second Saturday of the month, from 3-6 pm and will begin on January 11, 2020. The property revealed that advance booking is a must for participation.