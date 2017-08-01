Dusit International continues China expansion

Hospitality group Dusit International that has several properties in the Middle East has expanded further in China with the Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong, a deluxe resort overlooking the South China Sea in Pinghai Ancient City.

Comprising 350 rooms and suites set within a 30-storey tower, the beachfront resort features seven different restaurants, a 1,150 sq m ballroom, eight multi-function meeting rooms, a fully equipped gym, a Kids’ Club, an archery range, a cinema, and other recreational facilities.

Among the F&B outlets are Asian Kitchen, serving a choice of Cantonese and Thai cuisines, plus noodles and local seafood prepared fresh-to-order; Fisherman’s Cave, an all-day-dining restaurant serving international favourites; and Luna Café, which showcases regionally sourced ingredients, fresh seafood, and the finest cuts of meat served in a vibrant top-floor setting with sweeping views of Shuangyue Bay.

This family-friendly resort also features an extensive outdoor water facility with four different swimming pools, including a grand swimming pool, a boat-shaped pool, a children’s pool, and an infinity pool overlooking the sea.

The Skyline Swimming Pool on the 30th floor, provides a tranquil retreat for guests to swim and soak up views of the impressive mountainous landscape.“We are delighted to enhance our presence in China and bring our distinctive brand of gracious hospitality to this beautiful and historical destination,” said Dusit International’s COO, Lim Boon Kwee.

“With its prime location, well-appointed rooms, numerous restaurants, extensive meeting facilities, and unique outdoor water centre, Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong is ideally positioned to provide memorable experiences for domestic and international travellers while delighting the local community too.”