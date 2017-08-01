Emirates Palace records boost in occupancy

Officials from Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace have revealed that the iconic property has recorded a boost in revenue, occupancy and profit this year.

The foundation of this performance, according to officials, was a strong international market, with Emirates Palace attracting record number of travellers from the UK, Asia, Russia and USA.

Emirates Palace’s director for sales and marketing Anna Olsson said: “Despite the instability unleashed by Brexit in the UK, residents have continued to travel which benefitted the hotel’s occupancy this year. The state visit of Vladimir Putin, President of Russia brought in a steady stream of travellers from Russia. We have also noticed growing numbers from Asia who have opted to stay longer due to the increased number of leisure destinations, recreational activities and entertainment events hosted at the capital”.

The hotelier attributes Emirates Palace’s success to the destination itself, appreciating the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DTC) and relating stakeholders for their efforts to diversify the tourism sector. “Events like ADIPEC and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in addition to the development of world class attractions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, Qasr Al Watan, special Olympics, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season and the various theme parks have contributed to the boost in occupancy rates and revenue. The capital city has evolved into a robust and wholesome leisure experience, thus its fair and true to say that Abu Dhabi earned itself a position among the top holiday destinations of the world”.

According to Olson, the packages that they released helped too. “We launched several packages starting with our street-food inspired Friday brunch and bonfire soirees on the beach targeting families in Abu Dhabi. These experiences have enabled Emirates Palace to be an idyllic escape for families seeking a memorable break while also continuing to cater to guests celebrating momentous occasions,” she said.