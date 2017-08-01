Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel to host New Year’s party

Running from 8 pm to 4 am, the event will feature live performances along with DJ line-ups such as DJ Melu, DJ Khaddam, and DJ Tarek-B plays Oldies & Commercial Music. This will be accompanied by “LED ice” on one side of the stage and fire breathers on the other.

On the menu is a live BBQ, a selection of Sea Food Sushi, and an intercontinental buffet along with unlimited house beverages, priced at AED599.

If guests book ahead of December 25, they will receive tickets at a discounted price of AED 499.

The property also offers VIP Table Packages that consist of Open Buffet Dinner, Live BBQ station, and table service. The Diamond Package for eight people is AED 5,000 and includes a three litre bottle of premium spirit, and the Gold Package for four people is priced at AED 3,000 including one 1.5 litre bottle of premium spirit.