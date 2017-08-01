Dubai unveils offers for firework shows

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled offers and premium services for firework shows on the eve of the New Year 2020, aboard Dubai ferry, waterbus, water taxi and abra.

This is part of RTA’s efforts to entertain residents, locals and tourists in Dubai.

Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashmi, director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said: “Watching firecrackers from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis during a tour of the Dubai Waterfront is bound to bring unforgettable memories to marine transit riders including residents, visitors and tourists.”

“Individuals interested in availing this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send an e-mail to (wtbook@rta.ae) to learn more about this,” he added.

Water taxi and Dubai ferry cruises will start from 9:30 pm on New Year's Eve and continue up to 1:30 am.

The water bus and abra trips will start at 10:30 pm and end at 1:30 am.

The air-conditioned abra will offer services from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of AED 125 for adults, while children under two-years of age ca travel for free.

Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station (Dubai Creek) and Aquarium Marine Station (Sharjah).

The fare is AED300 for silver class and AED450 for gold class, with 50% discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two). Abra journey will start from Dubai Festival City, Jaddaf Station and Ghubaiba Station at a fare of AED125 for adults, and free for infants under 2.

Water taxi will start journey off Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of AED450 per person, and free for children under 2. Charting the entire boat will cost AED4,500,” explained Al Hashmi.