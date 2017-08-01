Emirates appoints vice president for India, Nepal

Emirates has appointed Jabr Al-Azeeby as vice-president for India and Nepal.

Al-Azeeby takes over from Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, who has been promoted to divisional vice president USA and Canada, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

He began his career with Emirates in October 2005 as a commercial graduate trainee and moved up the ranks to the role of manager Uganda in 2008.

“This is an interesting time, as the UAE and India have recently forged even closer bilateral ties. India continues to lead as one of our most important markets and we’re committed to offering our customers convenience, comfort, innovative products and personalised services," he said.

Al-Azeeby has previously worked in a number of different countries, including Cyprus, Thailand and Indochina, with more than 14 years of experience spearheading the airline’s commercial operations.