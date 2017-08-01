Millennium Al Barsha to host Friday brunch

Hospitality
News
Millennium Al Barsha to host Friday brunch
Published: 25 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Four-star hotel Millennium Al Barsha will be hosting Friday brunches every week.

The menu features a selection of salads, breads, soup, main courses, grilled specialties, soft drinks, mock tails and desserts.

A dedicated play area is available for kids with bouncy castle, face painting and magic show along with a live DJ.

Priced at AED120 per guest, brunch starts from 12 pm and goes on until 4 pm, the price is inclusive of bouncy castle, magic show and face painting for the kids and unlimited soft drinks and water.

Kids below 12 years will receive a 50% discount and kids below six years of age can dine for free.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Attendees from 170 Countries Expected as WFES 2020 Extends its Global Business Reach
    Empower awarded contracts with a total value Dh1,130bn in 2019
      Industry targets rogue lithium battery shipments
        Xeneta container rates alert
          Dubai Free Zones Council, Dubai Exports Collaborate to Boost Exports, Reinforce Dubai’s Position as Preferred Global Transit Hub

            More related galleries

            Photos: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens for business
              Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists
                Photos: The Abu Dhabi Edition's 'Year of Tolerance' Christmas tree
                  In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
                    In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck