Millennium Al Barsha to host Friday brunch

Four-star hotel Millennium Al Barsha will be hosting Friday brunches every week.

The menu features a selection of salads, breads, soup, main courses, grilled specialties, soft drinks, mock tails and desserts.

A dedicated play area is available for kids with bouncy castle, face painting and magic show along with a live DJ.

Priced at AED120 per guest, brunch starts from 12 pm and goes on until 4 pm, the price is inclusive of bouncy castle, magic show and face painting for the kids and unlimited soft drinks and water.

Kids below 12 years will receive a 50% discount and kids below six years of age can dine for free.