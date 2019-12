Indian restaurant Claypot at Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai has appointed a new head chef.

Vijenda Rawat has more than 16 years of experience in India and the UAE, including spells with Marriott and Whitbread.

“I am extremely excited to join the team at Claypot. Cooking for me is an art and at Claypot we are creating culinary masterpieces with every dish. Our goal is to ensure all our guests leave with a big smile and a full stomach,” said Rawat.

The Indian national will oversee all operations at the specialty dining venue.