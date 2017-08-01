Etihad, Kuwait Airways sign codeshare agreement

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad and Kuwait Airways have signed a codeshare partnership on selected services for effective December 22 for travel from January 5, the airlines have announced, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

In a statement, Etihad said that it will place its ‘EY’ code – subject to regulatory approvals – on Kuwait Airways operated flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, Najaf (Iraq) and Dhaka (Bangladesh).

“In turn, Kuwait Airways will place its ‘KU’ code on Etihad flights from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, Belgrade, Casablanca, Rabat, Khartoum, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Male in the Maldives and Mahe in the Seychelles,” the statement added.

Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said that “this is a great first step in what we hope will be a mutually beneficial and growing relationship”, between the two airlines.

“The joint network and product advantages of our codeshare collaboration with Kuwait Airways will create tangible benefits for our customers, building on the strong relationship between our two nations, while providing greater convenience and superior in-flight service and hospitality,” he said.

He added that the codeshare partnership gives Etihad “unprecedented access to important markets not served by Etihad, particularly to Iraq and Bangladesh”.

Kuwait Airways CEO Kamel Al-Awadhi, said that the new partnership “will bring enhanced connectivity and increased convenience to our customers”.

"The agreement will support Kuwait Airways and Etihad operations between our two capital cities and provide more travel options beyond both gateways," Al-Awadhi added.

Etihad Airways currently operates five return daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, and Kuwait Airways serves Abu Dhabi with a daily service.