HEPP to showcase at Messe Stuttgart

Tableware supplier HEPP is presenting new impressions for a well laid table at Messe Stuttgart show in Germany.

The focus is on the extensive options as offered by the latest HEPP ELEMENTS table top range. There is also a wide range of cutlery lines which utilise various surface finishing methods to demonstrate versatility. These include stone-washing, glass bead blasting and PVD coating: Traditional style elements are emphasised or modern accents.

The collections provide an impressively effective combination of different materials such as stainless steel and concrete look, melamine, porcelain and glass.

HEPP ELEMENTS puts a completely new spin on the idea of collections from the traditional brand, based on the motto "industrial style meets elegance”.

As visitors to Intergastra will see, the perfect table arrangement is characterised by a harmonious, authentic overall look. "Authentic, because a well laid table plays an important role in gastronomic designs," explains Dirk Friedlein, Head of Sales at HEPP.

"In a traditional restaurant, guests expect a different look and feel than if they are at a fashionable one or one with Michelin stars."

The HEPP cutlery collections also cover this wide range: From traditional models like the Baroque-inspired Chippendale to the Talia range with its striking filigree styling.

Hoteliers and restaurateurs can also create their own personal fine dining atmosphere from an attractive range of design options and different surface finishes.

HEPP also uses three more processes to give its stainless steel products an exclusive finish: "stone-washing" for an effective vintage feel, glass bead blasting for a silky matt shimmer or the use of belts to produce a brushed matt finish. A combination of the different finishing processes can also provide a particularly refined look. In order to meet this trend, HEPP holds various models in different finishes in stock with immediate availability. "We allow our show visitors to experience the unlimited world of table culture. We invite you to dive right in and be inspired, or be surprised." adds Friedlein.