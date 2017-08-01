OutletsBars Riyadh plays host to Saudi Monin Cup 2019 finals

Macario Jr. Dela Cruz from Gontran Cherreir has won the Saudi Monin Cup 2019 sponsored by Bidfood KSA and Georges Monin SAS.

Bogdan Solonyi from Nozomi and Lester Macatangay from Gontran Cherreir finished second and third place, respectively, sister publication Caterer Middle East reported.

The Saudi Monin Cup 2019 final event took place in Japanese restaurant Okku in Riyadh; sponsored by Saudi Arabian Chef Association, renowned chefs and beverage innovators Fahad Bukhari, Sanjin Dilaver, and Jan Marc Menicable were part of the judging panel.

Ten finalists competed live for the judges, preparing mocktails inspired from the best of local and natural ingredients or from Saudi culture and cuisine. Among the finalists were Jhon Michael Beran from All in 7 cafe, Kevin Pereira from Kabsh Restaurant, Renante Cellan from Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Ariel Rogayan Crowne Plaza RDC, Rodel Bucayu from Vivienda Hotels and Resorts, and Hottensiah Kinyanjui from Nofa Resorts, a Radisson Collection Hotel.

The winner and runner ups will get a direct entry to the finale of Saudi Monin Cup 2020 edition, with the national winner heading to the global edition of Monin Cup 2020, set to be held in Paris.

Commenting on his win, Dela Cruz said: “For a moment, I felt it was a dream. With the round of applause around me, I realised it was a dream come true. It was a tense journey but a truly interesting experience as it helped me push the boundaries of my perceived abilities.”

Dela Cruz’s winning drink was Red Maria, inspired by his baby daughter. Red Maria was created using Monin Almond Syrup and raspberry puree, presented with watermelon, redcurrants, and dried grapefruit.

Hamza El Shaer, marketing manager, Bidfood KSA said: “We are very pleased with the overwhelming response we had received to the call for entries, due to which Monin International decided to add Saudi Arabia to be a part of the global edition next year. This demonstrates the importance of such competitions that provide young industry professionals with an unparalleled opportunity to spark their creativity and display their skills to the fast-growing food and beverage industry as well as promote the emerging talent in the Saudi culinary sector. Monin Cup has earned its status as the most coveted title in the beverage industry and through this initiative Bidfood KSA aims to inspire and encourage young talent to continue striving for ever upward improvement in their careers.”