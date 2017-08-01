Participants from the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Azerbaijan compete in 29 classes across all disciplines of the Culinary arts, from Ice Carving, Practical cookery, static displays, Emirati cuisine , cake decorating and show piece categories.A total of 20 international judges from all over the World were part of the event along with 10 UAE-based judges.
La Cusine Du Sial 2019 receives more than 400 participants
Published: 27 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The La Cusine Du Sial 2019 competition that was hosted by The Emirates Culinary Guild recorded more than 425 competitiors.