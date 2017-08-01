La Cusine Du Sial 2019 receives more than 400 participants

The La Cusine Du Sial 2019 competition that was hosted by The Emirates Culinary Guild recorded more than 425 competitiors.

Participants from the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Azerbaijan compete in 29 classes across all disciplines of the Culinary arts, from Ice Carving, Practical cookery, static displays, Emirati cuisine , cake decorating and show piece categories.

A total of 20 international judges from all over the World were part of the event along with 10 UAE-based judges.