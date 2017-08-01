La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai wins green key

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai has been awarded the Green Key International Certification for its work towards environmental responsibility and sustainable operations within the tourism industry.

This eco-label represents a commitment by the boutique hotel to adhere to the strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

“Such recognition shows proof that we are living with the intent to protect the environment. This may mean changing the purpose of how we live,” said La Ville Hotel & Suites’s GM Anke Glässing.

The hotel uses the Marriott Environmental Sustainability Hub where Engineering record the following data:

- Energy Intensity

- Water Intensity

- Carbon Intensity

- SRO%

In 2020, the hotel will see more eco-friendly practices that support sustainability and connect guests to the local culture.La Ville hotel & Suites will be eliminating small plastic bottle amenities with the residential bottles in all guest bathrooms to help reduce Marriott’s global environmental footprint. The property aims to reduce the negative impacts of carbon emissions by committing to carbon intensity reduction by 2025.

The environmental activities “Serve 360” by the hotel, not only focuses on sustainability during the hotel operation process, but also the impact within the local communities, In line with “Serve 360” the hotel’s guest rooms and apartments are 100% non-smoking. La Ville Hotel & Suites drives several initiatives to support the environment and participate every year in events such as Earth Hour, donation of clothes to Al Jalila Foundation, waste collection and segregation, Mangrove Clean Ups in Dubai & Abu Dhabi and more.