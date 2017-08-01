La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai wins green key

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai has been awarded the Green Key International Certification for its work towards environmental responsibility and sustainable operations within the tourism industry.

This eco-label represents a commitment by the boutique hotel to adhere to the strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

“Such recognition shows proof that we are living with the intent to protect the environment. This may mean changing the purpose of how we live,” said La Ville Hotel & Suites’s GM Anke Glässing.

The hotel uses the Marriott Environmental Sustainability Hub where Engineering record the following data:
- Energy Intensity
- Water Intensity
- Carbon Intensity
- SRO%

In 2020, the hotel will see more eco-friendly practices that support sustainability and connect guests to the local culture.
La Ville hotel & Suites will be eliminating small plastic bottle amenities with the residential bottles in all guest bathrooms to help reduce Marriott’s global environmental footprint. The property aims to reduce the negative impacts of carbon emissions by committing to carbon intensity reduction by 2025.

The environmental activities “Serve 360” by the hotel, not only focuses on sustainability during the hotel operation process, but also the impact within the local communities, In line with “Serve 360” the hotel’s guest rooms and apartments are 100% non-smoking. La Ville Hotel & Suites drives several initiatives to support the environment and participate every year in events such as Earth Hour, donation of clothes to Al Jalila Foundation, waste collection and segregation, Mangrove Clean Ups in Dubai & Abu Dhabi and more.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Japanese Consul-General in Dubai lauds DEWA’s green economy efforts
    Three Arab airlines among world’s top 50 most punctual in November
      Dubai unveils offers for firework shows
        Global power industry tenders down 7% in November 2019
          DEWA’s Smart Response Service witnesses positive response from customers saving 300 million gallons of water

            More related galleries

            Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
              Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa opens for business
                    Photos: The S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 finalists