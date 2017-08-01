Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah launches vegan menu

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 December 2019 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
LAO, the Southeast Asian culinary outlet at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is launching a vegan menu.

The menu will incorporate some of the traditions embedded in Vietnamese culture, such as summer vegetable rolls, tofu and eggplant in tomato sauce, saigon crêpes and more.

The dishes aim to elevate conventional vegetarian and vegan cuisine by fusing traditional cooking techniques with 21st century presentations.

To introduce the “Chay Time” menu, which will be available from January 2, 2020, LAO is offering a limited-edition special with three courses for AED 149, where guests can choose a starter, main and dessert.

