Emirati-centric hospitality training programmes celebrates first graduating class

The first class in an Emirati-centric hospitality training programme have graduated, with 19 students being awarded a diploma.

Organised by the Hotel and Tourism Management Institute (HTMi) Switzerland Dubai, the students left with a diploma in ‘Hospitality Operations Management’ after completing the ‘Sufara’s Al Dhyafa’ programme.

Within six weeks of finishing the training, 58% of the students secured jobs.

Sufara’s Al Dhyafa is a three-month course in Emirati-centric hospitality. Offered to UAE nationals, the nine-module course aims to strengthen the presence of Emiratis in the hospitality industry.

The course has been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, feeding into the UAE’s larger goal of Emiratisation.

HTMi managing partner Ahmad Bin Byat commented: “Educating Emiratis must be our priority if we want to achieve our 2021 vision of ensuring that our country is among the best countries in the world. The hospitality sector is crucial in the achievement of this goal, therefore we are proud to be supporting HTMI in their Sufrara’a Al Dhyafa program”.

The institute’s business director Judit Toth elaborated: “With over 58% employment success rate within six weeks of course completion in leading hotels brands such as Crowne Plaza, Armani Hotel and Waldorf Astoria, we are proud to have such a strong graduating class and are confident that they will greatly contribute to the hospitality industry here in the UAE”.