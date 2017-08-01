ibis Styles Jumeira offers New Year’s Eve dinner

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 December 2019 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

ibis Styles Jumeira has announced its New Year’s Eve event at the Street Café F&B venue.

The international eatery shall provide a buffet dinner comprising salads, soups, main courses of various cuisines, as well as desserts.

Alongside the F&B selections, the hotel will stream the festive events of Downtown Dubai, giving guests an opportunity to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks show.

Priced at AED99 per person, the dinner will be served on New Year’s Eve. Street Café will also give a chance to win a one-night stay at the hotel to a guest during the dinner.


