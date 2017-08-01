Jannah Hotels & Resorts partners with hospitality trainer Typsy

UAE-born hotel group Jannah Hotels & Resorts has announced its partnership with hospitality trainer ‘Typsy’.

Accessible via an online platform, staff of Jannah hotels can access more than 500 hospitality lessons and receive a certificate upon completion.

Lessons cover management, service, F&B and other hospitality departments. The bite-sized lessons also ask the staff to complete a quiz on what they just studied.

The group’s CEO Richard Haddad said: “As we aim for our guests to receive a high standard and professional service, Jannah Hotels & Resorts partnered with Typsy to upskill and train our hospitality staff conveniently and efficiently to provide a world-class commitment to our guests.”

At the time of writing, Jannah manages four properties in the UAE, with hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It has 690 rooms in its portfolio, with a further two properties in the pipeline.