New Year’s offering at Sheraton Grand Hotel’s Nido

Intimate tapas bar Nido, located in the Sheraton Grand Hotel, will host a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Running from 6pm – 3am on New Year’s Eve, the venue will serve unlimited tapas and sangria to guests.

The Spanish-fusion bar will serve items such as chorizo gambas and burrata tiraditos.

Opened in mid-November, the nightclub bar contains 12 tables, allowing for 70 seats. It joins F&B venues at the hotel such as Feast, Moe’s and Dawn & Dusk.

Accessible by a hidden entrance in Moe’s, Nido serves a variety of dishes from Spain and South America, as well as a selection of alcoholic beverages.

The New Year’s Eve package is set to cost AED295 per person.