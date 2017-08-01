Ras Al Khaimah’s Rixos Bab Al Bahr appoints general manager

Rixos Bab Al Bahr has appointed Horst Walher-Jones as general manager of the property.

A luxury hotel veteran; Walher-Jones has experience in operation and concept planning, development and opening, and the F&B industry.

Bringing more than 42 years of experience, he has previously worked at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah Group and Hyatt International. Starting as an executive sous chef, the German-national then held the position of director of food & beverage and executive chef at the Hyatt Cancun Caribe Villas & Resort in Mexico and the Hyatt Regency in Macau, China.

Walher-Jones has acted as GM for a number of hotels. These include Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, Dubai; Jumeirah Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai; Mövenpick Hotel Al Nawras, Jeddah; and Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbarab, Bali.