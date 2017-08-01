A trio of F&B appointments at Address Hotels

Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall have announced the appointment of three F&B professionals.

Benjamin Bruno Alves joins Address Hotels and Resorts as cluster executive pastry chef and will oversee desserts and pastries at the Boulevard and Dubai Mall locations. Prior to his appointment, Alves was a pastry chef at two Michelin starred Marc Meneau Restaurant in France. He has also held positions in London, Paris, Taipei and Beirut.

Otman Bengebara is the new F&B operations manager at Address Dubai Mall. Previously shortlisted for ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’ by Hotelier Middle East, Bengebara has almost a decade of F&B experience at the Armani Hotel Dubai.

Finally, Abdeladim Hakkadi has been elevated to restaurant operations manager. Hakkadi will now oversee the Boulevard location’s The Restaurant, Lobby Lounge and Pool Bar.