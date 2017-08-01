A trio of F&B appointments at Address Hotels

Hospitality
News
A trio of F&B appointments at Address Hotels
(Top left) Otman Bengebara, (bottom left) Abdeladim Hakkadi, (right) Benjamin Bruno Alves
Published: 30 December 2019 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall have announced the appointment of three F&B professionals.

Benjamin Bruno Alves joins Address Hotels and Resorts as cluster executive pastry chef and will oversee desserts and pastries at the Boulevard and Dubai Mall locations. Prior to his appointment, Alves was a pastry chef at two Michelin starred Marc Meneau Restaurant in France. He has also held positions in London, Paris, Taipei and Beirut.

Otman Bengebara is the new F&B operations manager at Address Dubai Mall. Previously shortlisted for ‘Young Hotelier of the Year’ by Hotelier Middle East, Bengebara has almost a decade of F&B experience at the Armani Hotel Dubai.

Finally, Abdeladim Hakkadi has been elevated to restaurant operations manager. Hakkadi will now oversee the Boulevard location’s The Restaurant, Lobby Lounge and Pool Bar.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Huawei opens the doors on ICT legacy and future outlook
    Vodafone partners with Nokia to deliver 5G
      Empower commissions Barsha Heights District Cooling Plant
        Utico announces one million LTI-free man-hours
          Investing in National Cadres Tops Our Achievements - Empower

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
              Photos: The Christmas events across Maldives hotels
                Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
                  Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week