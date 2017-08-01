Address Fountain Views gears up for New Year’s Eve

Address Fountain Views gears up for New Year’s Eve
The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views
Published: 30 December 2019 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Address Fountain Views Hotel has announced its F&B offers to celebrate the New Year.

In terms of entertainment, the hotel's F&B outlet, Restaurant will offer a DJ, live music and views of the nearby Burj Khalifa fireworks show.

Comprising European, Asian and Indian cuisines in a communal environment, the eatery will provide various dishes for the gala evening.

Priced at AED 2,100 per person, guests can enjoy a package inclusive of soft drinks and for AED 2,500 guests can have house drinks. The dinner is set to run from 7pm to 2am.

Alternatively, from 8pm to 2am, the property’s Tea Lounge will host an evening with canapés, live entertainment and views of the fireworks. The package is priced at AED 1,750 per person inclusive of house beverages and cocktails.


