Hilton strikes deal to open hotel in Tunisia by 2023

Hotel group Hilton has signed a deal with Groupe Alliance to open a flagship Hilton hotel in Tunisia’s capital city of Tunis.

The management agreement will see Hilton begin refurbishments of the Le Palace hotel from 2021.

By 2023, the hotel will be re-branded to ‘Hilton Tunis Gammarth’, comprising 296 guest rooms, 25 suites, seven F&B outlets, MICE facilities and a 635sqm ballroom.

Hilton MENA’s vice president of development, Carlos Khneisser commented: “This is a hotel we have been interested in for some time and we are delighted to have found the right partner, with the Groupe Alliance. We are very confident in their ability to take the project forward and bring Hilton back to the Tunisian market in style. I look forward to working with Samir Jaieb and his team to deliver an exceptional Hilton product.”

Groupe Alliance CEO, Samir Jaieb continued: “This hotel is the start of a partnership with the Hilton Group, we are excited to work with the hotel chain to bring the Hilton name in one of the most prestigious hotels in Tunis.”

The renovation of Le Palace hotel feeds into Hilton’s development in North Africa. The group currently has 35 properties open or in the pipeline in the region.