InterContinental Abu Dhabi appoints EAM

Five-star hotel InterContinental Abu Dhabi has appointed Naji Makkawi as executive assistant manager.

In his role, Makkawi will oversee all hotel activity, with a keen focus on the hotel’s six F&B venues as well as the banquet and events facilities.

Makkawai brings with him more than 25 years’ of experience, having previously held the position of F&B operations manager at the hotel from 2013 to 2017. Following this, he was cluster director of F&B at Crowne Plaza & Holiday Inn Al Thuraya City in Kuwait.

The hotel’s GM, Neil Houghton explained: “His [Makkawi] expertise and proficiency within industry makes him a vigorous addition to the team and further strengthens the relationship with guests and the Abu Dhabi community.”

Makkawi himself commented: “I am delighted to be back to the beautiful city of Abu Dhabi and to continue my journey with InterContinental Hotels Group. Being part of the team at InterContinental Abu Dhabi is tremendously exciting. This is an award-winning team that I am so proud to be part of.”