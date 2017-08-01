Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA takes over Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi

Hospitality
News
Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA takes over Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi
Comprising 242 rooms and apartments
Published: 30 December 2019 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hotel management company Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA will be taking over operations of Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi, effective January 1 2020.

The property will be rebranded as a ‘Millennium Central’ hotel; the group’s urban-focused brand of hotels.

Comprising 242 rooms and apartments, the hotel will feature Arabic décor and will become the second ‘Millennium Central’ branded hotel.

The property is located 10 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The group’s CEO, Kevork Deldelian said: “We are delighted to announce the second hotel that will operate under Millennium Central brand after Millennium Central Downtown in Dubai. Millennium Central Mafraq is perfectly set to attract both leisure and business travellers and comes in line with our strategic expansion plan to double our portfolio within the upcoming five years.”

The group’s portfolio is made up of 45 properties, with 15,000 keys in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Jordan, Turkey and Georgia.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Huawei opens the doors on ICT legacy and future outlook
    Vodafone partners with Nokia to deliver 5G
      Empower commissions Barsha Heights District Cooling Plant
        Utico announces one million LTI-free man-hours
          Investing in National Cadres Tops Our Achievements - Empower

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
              Photos: The Christmas events across Maldives hotels
                Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
                  Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week