Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA takes over Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi

Hotel management company Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA will be taking over operations of Mafraq Hotel Abu Dhabi, effective January 1 2020.

The property will be rebranded as a ‘Millennium Central’ hotel; the group’s urban-focused brand of hotels.

Comprising 242 rooms and apartments, the hotel will feature Arabic décor and will become the second ‘Millennium Central’ branded hotel.

The property is located 10 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The group’s CEO, Kevork Deldelian said: “We are delighted to announce the second hotel that will operate under Millennium Central brand after Millennium Central Downtown in Dubai. Millennium Central Mafraq is perfectly set to attract both leisure and business travellers and comes in line with our strategic expansion plan to double our portfolio within the upcoming five years.”

The group’s portfolio is made up of 45 properties, with 15,000 keys in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Jordan, Turkey and Georgia.