Address Sky View hotel opens doors

Emaar Hospitality Group’s Address Sky View is now open for business, opening its doors a month later than first planned.

The Downtown Dubai hotel features 169 hotel rooms and 551 apartments, along with various F&B venues including ‘The Restaurant’, ‘The Lobby Lounge’ and ‘The Pool Lounge’.

The hotel also houses a sky bridge connecting the two towers and 70-metre long infinity pool that is 220-metres above the ground.

Facilities include an 8,000sqft spa, a fitness centre complete with a training studio and MICE spaces such as meeting rooms and a ballroom.

According to sister publication Arabian Business, the hotel has employed 300 staff. General manager, David Simon said: “This allows us to really focus on our guests, focusing on personalised service, to create a special experience if you come to us.”