Constance Prince Maurice ups its wellness offerings

Constance Prince Maurice, a five-star resort in the Indian Ocean has revealed its line of new experiences.

U Spa, the property’s in-house spa has introduced a package deal including a spa experience and a private dinner for two guests. The spa’s thermal pool now gives wireless headphones for guests to use.

The resort has also started producing its own honey via six honey hives. Each hive has the potential to harvest 20kg of honey. The honey is used in the property’s breakfast, amenities and wellness experiences.

Floating seafood restaurant Le Barachois has improved its F&B options with a daily rotation menu to sit alongside the a la carte menu. Similarly, the property’s sushi bar has introduced an a la carte menu for lunch and dinner.

Constance Prince Maurice is a tropical resort comprising 64 junior suites, 12 family suites and villas and one Princely Villa. The rooms follow the principles of Feng Shui in their design.