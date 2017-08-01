Dusit International expands its portfolio

In 2019 Dusit International has seen considerable expansion and has worked to introduce hospitality training to Thailand.

In its native Thailand, Dusit opened Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamari in Bangkok, becoming the first all-suite property in the portfolio. The group also signed an agreement with ‘I Am Chinatown Co.’ to develop and operate ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, a hotel which is expected to open by next year.

Beyond its home country, the group saw openings across the Philippines, China and various GCC locations. Going into 2020, the company plans two openings in Nepal.

Four properties in the Philippines opened, including dusitD2 Davao; Dusit Thani Residence Davao; Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu. A further 11 hotels are in the pipeline in the country, the opening of which would make Dusit International one of the largest hotel operators in the country it assured.

Also in the Philippines, the company ushered in the Dusit Hospitality College, providing courses and degree programmes in the hospitality field.

In China, Dusit Thani Wujin Changzhou and Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou opened. Dusit International’s COO, Lim Boon Kwee described the Huizhou property as the following:

“A prime location, well-appointed rooms, numerous restaurants, extensive meeting facilities, and unique outdoor water centre, Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong is ideally positioned to provide memorable experiences for domestic and international travellers while delighting the local community too.”

At the time of writing, there are five GCC-located hotels, one of which opened in Abu Dhabi this year. Other properties include Dusit Princess Residence in Dubai Marina and a host of properties in the pipeline across the region.