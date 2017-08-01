Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi takes part in clean up campaign

Khalifa City’s Marriott Hotel Al Forsan earlier in December took part in the ‘Clean Up UAE’ initiative.

As part of an effort to protect the local community, volunteers collected a “significant amount of waste” said the hotel.

It was the first time staff members of the Abu Dhabi hotel had taken part in the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) activity.

The EEG event was launched in 2002, an annual affair to bring together volunteers from society, government, businesses and schools to help clean up the country.

The property’s general manager, David Lance explained: “Marriott International has a strong history when it comes to community engagement and Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi is no different. We fully embrace all our core values, including ‘Serve Our World’, and try to consider corporate social responsivity is in line with all that we do.”

He elaborated: “We did not think twice about participating in the ‘Clean Up UAE’ campaign because the work that has been put in by Emirates Environmental Group in helping remove waste that damages the environment fits in line with our vision.”

The gesture came a month after the hotel took part in ‘The Doggy Bag’ initiative which saw the hotel donate left over food from brunch to stray dog shelters.