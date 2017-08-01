Meliã Desert Palm Dubai introduces wellness packages

Meliã Desert Palm Dubai has announced its new line of retreat packages for the New Year.

One Day Package

The One Day Package includes a tour of the polo estate, a breakfast and lunch at the Epicure F&B venue, a 30-minute facial at the spa, as well as pool access and horse-riding sessions.

Also in the package is yoga access or a Pilates class, along with a 90-minute full body spa treatment and finally a dinner at the RARE F&B venue. The single-day package is priced at AED 1,520 per person or AED 2,440 for a couple.

Reset & Recharge Package

Part of a three-night minimum stay in a deluxe room, Palm Suite or Polo Suite, this package includes multiple wellness experiences.

Included is a 60-minute and 90-minute body spa treatment, 60-minute ‘collgenising’ treatment and a 30-minute detox bath. Yoga classes, tennis and Pilates is also in the package, along with horse-riding opportunities.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will also be served to guests throughout their stay; all the menus have been portion controlled.

The package per night is priced at AED 2,178 per person or AED 3,260 for couples.

The Weight Loss Package

Part of a five-night stay minimum in a deluxe room, Palm Suite or Polo Suite, this package aims to help guests’ lose weight.

It commences with a full body composition analysis, followed by daily activities such as personal training sessions, a Les Mills group class, a 90-minute spa sessions, tennis and horse-riding lessons.

Each day a calorie-counted breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served.

The package is priced per night at AED 2,300 per person or AED 3,500 for couples.