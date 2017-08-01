Meliã Desert Palm Dubai introduces wellness packages

Published: 31 December 2019 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Meliã Desert Palm Dubai has announced its new line of retreat packages for the New Year.

One Day Package

The One Day Package includes a tour of the polo estate, a breakfast and lunch at the Epicure F&B venue, a 30-minute facial at the spa, as well as pool access and horse-riding sessions.

Also in the package is yoga access or a Pilates class, along with a 90-minute full body spa treatment and finally a dinner at the RARE F&B venue. The single-day package is priced at AED 1,520 per person or AED 2,440 for a couple.

Reset & Recharge Package

Part of a three-night minimum stay in a deluxe room, Palm Suite or Polo Suite, this package includes multiple wellness experiences.

Included is a 60-minute and 90-minute body spa treatment, 60-minute ‘collgenising’ treatment and a 30-minute detox bath. Yoga classes, tennis and Pilates is also in the package, along with horse-riding opportunities.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will also be served to guests throughout their stay; all the menus have been portion controlled.

The package per night is priced at AED 2,178 per person or AED 3,260 for couples.

The Weight Loss Package

Part of a five-night stay minimum in a deluxe room, Palm Suite or Polo Suite, this package aims to help guests’ lose weight.

It commences with a full body composition analysis, followed by daily activities such as personal training sessions, a Les Mills group class, a 90-minute spa sessions, tennis and horse-riding lessons.

Each day a calorie-counted breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served.

The package is priced per night at AED 2,300 per person or AED 3,500 for couples.

