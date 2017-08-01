Report: RevPAR in KSA grows considerably

Hospitality
News
Report: RevPAR in KSA grows considerably
Average daily rate (ADR) has also seen improvement
Published: 31 December 2019 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hotels in KSA’s Riyadh have seen a revenue per available room (RevPAR) increase of 49.5% in the last 12 years for November.

STR’s ‘Middle East and Africa hotel performance for November 2019’ also showed hotel occupancy has risen from 34.6% to 82.8% during November since 2007.

Average daily rate (ADR) has also seen improvement, with an 11.1% rise to SAR 685.91 (US $182.88).

STR data analysts attributed Saudi’s strong statistics to a 55% increase in demand thanks to the Saudi Vision 2030, the country-wide mission to make the Kingdom’s economy more diverse. A major part of the Vision is to improve KSA’s tourism and hospitality industry.

On a wider scale, the Middle East saw occupancy go from 3.4% to 72.1% in November since 2007. However, STR also reported the region saw ADR drop by 5.9% to $146.47 and RevPAR by 2.6% to $105.56

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Sudhir Goyel, chairman and co-founder, GP Global Group
    Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser leads ICIS Top 40 Power Players 2019 ranking
      2019 RPME Power 50: Nadeem Raza, group CEO, DIA33
        2019 RPME Power 50: Khalid Al Hamid, president, SASREF
          ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
              Photos: The Christmas events across Maldives hotels
                Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
                  Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week