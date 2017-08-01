Swiss-Belresidences Juffair appoints GM

Hospitality
News
Swiss-Belresidences Juffair appoints GM
Duco E. de Vries
Published: 31 December 2019 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Swiss-Belresidences Juffair in Bahrain has appointed Duco E. de Vries as general manager.

Vries holds more than three decades of hospitality experience, having worked at properties across the GCC, Europe, Asia and the USA.

The Dutch-national has acted as GM for the Holiday Inn Express Jumeirah in 2008, as well as hotels across Oman, Egypt and the UAE.

Prior to his recent appointment he was the GM at Impiana Resort Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui in Thailand.

Swiss-Belhotel International senior VP of operations and development, Middle East, Africa and India, Laurent A. Voivenel said: “We are pleased to appoint Duco to lead the team at Swiss-Belresidences Juffair in Bahrain. Duco has exceptional experience and expertise in the hospitality sector as well as extensive knowledge of international and the GCC market. We are confident under his leadership this superb property will reach new heights of success while delivering memorable guest experiences.”

Vries commented: “I am delighted to return to Swiss-Belhotel International family. It is an exciting time for the hotel industry in Bahrain and I am pleased to be part of the wonderful team at the Swiss-Belresidences Juffair in Bahrain. I look forward to working together with everyone to achieve our goals while delivering on our guests’ expectations.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Bahrain News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide
    BASF, Linde win ICIS award for the best process innovation
      Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center
        2019 RPME Power 50: Fahad Salem Al Matrafi, CEO, Advanced Petrochemical Company
          2019 RPME Power 50: Bernard Pinatel, president, refining and chemicals, Total

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
              Photos: The Christmas events across Maldives hotels
                Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
                  Photos: Velaa Private Island Maldives
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week