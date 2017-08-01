Breaking: Arabian Travel Market postponed to 2021

Reed Travel Exhibitions has announced that it has postponed this year’s Arabian Travel Market to May 16-19 202. The event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

In a statement, Reed Travel Exhibitions said: “In light of the changing global situation relating to the COVID-19 virus, we have continued to monitor the impact it is having not just on our industry, but on society in general. Many meetings took place with the Dubai World Trade Centre and we reviewed other options to organise an event in the last quarter. However, after consultation with our key stakeholders and after listening to our industry, ultimately it became apparent that the best course of action, and with everyone’s best interests in mind, is to postpone the event to 2021.”

Arabian Travel Market will now be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 16-19 2021, following the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

The organisers explained that the decision wasn’t taken lightly, with discussions taking place at the highest level both internally and externally with local and federal government, partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who all endorsed their evaluation of the current situation and their decision to postpone the event.

A representative from Reed Travel Exhibitions added: “We appreciate that this is disappointing news, however everyone’s health and safety is our top priority. We are fully aware of the important role that ATM plays for industry professionals right across the Middle East region and beyond, and we believe it is our responsibility to deliver a safe and successful event when we are able to do so.

The live show will be rescheduled to 2021, but until then we’ll keep you connected. We are firmly focused on delivering positive business and networking opportunities to the Middle East’s vast travel and tourism community and as such are excited to announce that we will be running an ATM Virtual Event from 1-3 June 2020. Join webinars, live conference sessions, speed networking events, one-on-one meetings, plus so much more keeping the conversations going and delivering new connections and business opportunities online. We will be in touch with you separately on details on how to take part.”

The organisers underlined that they are doing their utmost to support all stakeholders in preparation for the show in 2021.