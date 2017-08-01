How to make The Balmoral's smoked potato and egg yolk ravioli

The head chef of The Balmoral’s single Michelin-starred Number One restaurant has released his recipe for smoked potato and egg yolk ravioli. Mark Donald goes through the steps to recreate professional quality food from your own kitchen.• Tamis or ricer• Food mixer• Piping bag• Dutch oven or pot• Pasta making machine• Blowtorch• 500g Tipo 00 pasta flour• 50g dark malt flour• Six egg yolks• Three whole eggsSieve the flours together on a clean work surface and make a well in the centre. Mix the eggs with the yolks and pour into the well, bringing the flour in gradually.

When dough begins to form, start to bring it together with your hands and knead for ten minutes on the bench (or use a food mixer, for ease).

Once the dough is smooth, cover and rest it in the fridge.• One kg Rooster potato flesh (hot, roasted in skin and passed through a tamis or ricer)• 200g smoked butter• 200g smoked milk• Salt and smoked oil to tasteAdd the hot potato to a small pan and put on the stove at a low to medium heat.

Add the milk and butter gradually until well combined, being careful the mixture never catches or sticks.

Season to your taste with salt and smoked oil.

Pass the mixture again through a sieve or tamis. Put the mash into a piping bag and allow to cool to room temperature



Stage three: Making the onion broth



• One kg white onion

• One kg red onion

• Two kg chicken stock (water or vegetable stock if vegetarian)

• 500g fennel (sliced and roasted until golden)

• 50g garlic (sliced and roasted until golden)

• 50g ginger (peeled, sliced fine)

• Granny Smith apple juice, salt and apple vinegar to taste



Method:



Cut the onions horizontally and roast the cut faces on high heat with a little neutral oil. Don’t be afraid to blacken them. (Keep the skins on for this step as the onion will retain its shape and will roast more evenly.)

Once all the onions are roasted, peel their skins away and place in a large Dutch oven or pot. Cover with the stock.

Cook very slowly. At the restaurant we cover the pan and cook in the oven for 12 hours at 85 degrees Celsius.

Once the onions have flavoured the stock, pass the stock through a sieve into a clean, tall and slender pot.

Season the broth with Granny Smith apple juice, salt and apple vinegar.



Stage four: Making and filling the ravioli



• 10 eggs

• A pinch of Tipo 00 pasta flour



Method:



Crack 10 eggs into a bowl and set this aside. Lightly dust a clean work surface with pasta flour.

Take your pre-made dough out of the fridge and roll half into a long, wide strip using the thinnest setting on a pasta machine.

Lay your length of pasta down upon the work surface. Pipe the mash onto the pasta in ten little beehive shapes around 1.5 inches high, leaving space in the centre of each beehive for yolks. Leave some space between each beehive, to pinch the pasta down around each later.

Carefully, separate each yolk from the white of the egg and slide one yolk into the hole in each mash cup.

Pipe the remaining mash on top of each yolk so the yolks are no longer seen. This will also protect them during cooking, ensuring they are evenly cooked and runny.

Roll another sheet of pasta out and cover the little potato protected egg yolk beehives. Press the pasta down and around each egg, taking care not to break the structure you have just made onto the sheet underneath, forming 10 ravioli.

Be sure to expel any air pockets from the ravioli otherwise they will burst in the water as they heat.



Stage five: Serving



• Aged Comté (22 months)

• Chickweed

• Onion crisps

• Roscoff onion

• Cevenne onion

• Pickled Thai shallot

• Chive oil



Method:



Cook the ravioli for four minutes 30 seconds in a pan of heavily seasoned, almost boiling water.

Remove from the pan and place a thin slice of Comté on top of each ravioli. Blowtorch the cheese to melt and caramelise.

Place in a bowl and arrange one petal each of cooked Roscoff and Cevenne onions that have been seasoned, lightly roasted and cooked in their skins.

Finally, place three Thai shallots around the plate and garnish with onion crisps and chickweed.

In a small pan, warm the onion broth and chive oil together and pour into the bowl. Enjoy!