Yas Island unveils #InThisTogether video

Published: 19 April 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has released its #InThisTogether video calling on the people of the UAE and the world to stay positive and optimistic in these difficult times. The video highlights travellers from Paris, Mecca, Rome, Abu Dhabi and several other international destinations.

In the video, Yas Island highlights all it offers guests following the lifting of movement restrictions. The entertainment hub is home to Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, along with a selection of high-end restaurants and seven hotels.

You can watch the video below:


