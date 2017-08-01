Etihad Airways to provide meals for those impacted by COVID-19

Published: 20 April 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
The UAE government has commissioned Etihad Airport Services Catering (EAS Catering) to prepare and provide meals to people impacted by the global spread of COVID-19.

EAS Catering is among few food facilities to have achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in the UAE by the Emirates National Accreditation System (ENAS) thanks to its highest culinary hygiene standards.

“The capabilities of EAS Catering’s in-house food laboratory means we have direct oversight on the effectiveness of COVID-19 safety measures,” said EAS Catering general manager Andrew Caines.

"We increased microbiological swabbing of surfaces and hands in order to validate disinfection and hand washing efforts, which are direct indicators of virus viability,” he added.

EAS Catering has cooked and delivered over 15,000 meals a day to individuals including frontline medical staff and various businesses.

In addition, it is delivering amenities and providing a laundry service to Etihad employees living in temporary isolation at Masdar City, while crew living in company provided accommodation who require meal delivery service are also being catered for free of charge.

As part of the measures to deal with COVID-19, the company has also implemented a round-the-clock dedicated disinfection team and installed thermal imaging stations at all entrances.
