Franke’s compact coffee solution

With three basic models and its modular design, the new A300 is a perfect entry into the world of professional fully automatic coffee machines. Franke will officially launch the product at Intergastra (Hall 8, Stand D32), which will be held in Stuttgart from 15 to 19 February 2020.

Little space, but high demands on coffee quality? With the new A300, Franke presents a compact fully automatic coffee machine that enables the entry into the professional premium segment. Like the other models in the A-line, the A300 stands for excellent beverage quality –

cup after cup. The FoamMaster option provides a professional milk system that is unique in the entry-level class and can be used to produce warm milk as well as milk foam with an individually adjustable consistency. The integrated EasyClean cleaning system ensures perfect hygiene in just a few steps.

On an interactive 8-inch touch screen, the employee or end customer is guided through the beverage menu very easily with photo-realistic beverage images. With the Quick-Select operating mode, six to 20 beverages can be displayed. Further beverage options such as size, aroma strength and bean selection can be programmed on the pre-selection buttons, thus further expanding the beverage options. With up to 100 different beverage specialities, the A300 offers a huge selection of beverages to suit every taste – all in excellent Franke quality. Thanks to the patented heating system, different brewing temperatures can be set for different beverages.

A wide range of equipment and configuration options make the A300 an adaptable performer: Whether with a fixed water connection or a water tank version, one or two bean hoppers, or an additional bean hopper extension – the optional lowerable bean hopper keeps the A300 compact. The machine can be equipped with or without a powder container – so the machine can be optimally adapted for use in different locations. Optional accessories such as a refrigeration unit or an accounting system that allows self-service operation, turn the compact machine into an all-rounder that can be used everywhere.The A300 can also be used in a fleet of coffee machines. It comes equipped for Franke's IoT solution – Digital Services. They give the user full control and a clear overview of all beverage sales and machine data from the coffee machine.

Software and configuration updates via remote maintenance save costs and time on-site.