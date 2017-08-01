Franke’s compact coffee solution

Little space, but high demands on coffee quality? With the new A300, Franke presents a compact fully automatic coffee machine that enables the entry into the professional premium segment. Like the other models in the A-line, the A300 stands for excellent beverage quality –
cup after cup. The FoamMaster option provides a professional milk system that is unique in the entry-level class and can be used to produce warm milk as well as milk foam with an individually adjustable consistency. The integrated EasyClean cleaning system ensures perfect hygiene in just a few steps.
A wide range of equipment and configuration options make the A300 an adaptable performer: Whether with a fixed water connection or a water tank version, one or two bean hoppers, or an additional bean hopper extension – the optional lowerable bean hopper keeps the A300 compact. The machine can be equipped with or without a powder container – so the machine can be optimally adapted for use in different locations. Optional accessories such as a refrigeration unit or an accounting system that allows self-service operation, turn the compact machine into an all-rounder that can be used everywhere.The A300 can also be used in a fleet of coffee machines. It comes equipped for Franke's IoT solution – Digital Services. They give the user full control and a clear overview of all beverage sales and machine data from the coffee machine.
Software and configuration updates via remote maintenance save costs and time on-site.