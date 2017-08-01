Marina Social head chef reveals gazpacho recipe

Marina Social head chef Will Stanyer has revealed his gazpacho recipe for would-be diners to try at home. Located in InterContinental Dubai Marina, Marina Social like all restaurants in Dubai, has paused dine-in operations. With this in mind, Stanyer’s recipe makes up what he calls ‘Marina Social’s Isolation Kitchen.’

Ingredients:

  • Six vine tomatoes (About 450g)
  • One red bell pepper
  • Half a yellow bell pepper
  • Half a tsp crushed black peppercorns
  • One clove garlic – peeled & sliced
  • One banana shallot – peeled & sliced
  • Half a cucumber - diced
  • One tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • Three sun-dried tomatoes - sliced
  • 50g stale bread
  • Picked parsley & basil leaves
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Sliced cucumbers & cherry tomatoes
  • Chopped parsley
  • Vinaigrette (One part white wine vinegar, four parts olive oil)
  • Two pieces of white country bread per person

Method:

Roughly chop the tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl with the cucumber, garlic and shallots.

De-seed and chop the peppers and add to the bowl before seasoning well with salt & pepper.

Add the balsamic vinegar and the sun-dried tomatoes, then cover and refrigerate overnight for 8-12 hours.

Remove from the fridge and blend the soup with the stale bread, before passing through a fine sieve. Push through all the pulp and check the seasoning.

Chop the cherry tomatoes & cucumber and dress them with the vinaigrette and chopped parsley.

To serve the soup, pour into a bowl and top with the cherry tomato & cucumber salad, drizzle with the olive oil and garnish with the basil & parsley leaves.

Drizzle the bread with olive oil and toast in a dry pan on a medium-high heat until golden - serve on the side.

