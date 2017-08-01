Marina Social head chef reveals gazpacho recipe

Marina Social head chef Will Stanyer has revealed his gazpacho recipe for would-be diners to try at home. Located in InterContinental Dubai Marina, Marina Social like all restaurants in Dubai, has paused dine-in operations. With this in mind, Stanyer’s recipe makes up what he calls ‘Marina Social’s Isolation Kitchen.’
Ingredients:
- Six vine tomatoes (About 450g)
- One red bell pepper
- Half a yellow bell pepper
- Half a tsp crushed black peppercorns
- One clove garlic – peeled & sliced
- One banana shallot – peeled & sliced
- Half a cucumber - diced
- One tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Three sun-dried tomatoes - sliced
- 50g stale bread
- Picked parsley & basil leaves
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Sliced cucumbers & cherry tomatoes
- Chopped parsley
- Vinaigrette (One part white wine vinegar, four parts olive oil)
- Two pieces of white country bread per person
Method:
Roughly chop the tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl with the cucumber, garlic and shallots.
De-seed and chop the peppers and add to the bowl before seasoning well with salt & pepper.
Add the balsamic vinegar and the sun-dried tomatoes, then cover and refrigerate overnight for 8-12 hours.
Remove from the fridge and blend the soup with the stale bread, before passing through a fine sieve. Push through all the pulp and check the seasoning.
Chop the cherry tomatoes & cucumber and dress them with the vinaigrette and chopped parsley.
To serve the soup, pour into a bowl and top with the cherry tomato & cucumber salad, drizzle with the olive oil and garnish with the basil & parsley leaves.
Drizzle the bread with olive oil and toast in a dry pan on a medium-high heat until golden - serve on the side.