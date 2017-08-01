Marina Social head chef reveals gazpacho recipe

Marina Social head chef Will Stanyer has revealed his gazpacho recipe for would-be diners to try at home. Located in InterContinental Dubai Marina, Marina Social like all restaurants in Dubai, has paused dine-in operations. With this in mind, Stanyer’s recipe makes up what he calls ‘Marina Social’s Isolation Kitchen.’

Ingredients:

Six vine tomatoes (About 450g)

One red bell pepper

Half a yellow bell pepper

Half a tsp crushed black peppercorns

One clove garlic – peeled & sliced

One banana shallot – peeled & sliced

Half a cucumber - diced

One tbsp balsamic vinegar

Three sun-dried tomatoes - sliced

50g stale bread

Picked parsley & basil leaves

Extra virgin olive oil

Sliced cucumbers & cherry tomatoes

Chopped parsley

Vinaigrette (One part white wine vinegar, four parts olive oil)

Two pieces of white country bread per person

Method:

Roughly chop the tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl with the cucumber, garlic and shallots.

De-seed and chop the peppers and add to the bowl before seasoning well with salt & pepper.

Add the balsamic vinegar and the sun-dried tomatoes, then cover and refrigerate overnight for 8-12 hours.

Remove from the fridge and blend the soup with the stale bread, before passing through a fine sieve. Push through all the pulp and check the seasoning.

Chop the cherry tomatoes & cucumber and dress them with the vinaigrette and chopped parsley.

To serve the soup, pour into a bowl and top with the cherry tomato & cucumber salad, drizzle with the olive oil and garnish with the basil & parsley leaves.

Drizzle the bread with olive oil and toast in a dry pan on a medium-high heat until golden - serve on the side.