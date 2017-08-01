Top 50 Hotels: Deadline extended

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 April 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Claudia De Brito
The submission deadline for Hotelier Middle East's inaugural Top 50 Hotels list has been extended.

Entries will now be accepted until Thursday April 23 at 6pm GST.

The list will comprise properties that have made and continue to make an impact both regionally and internationally with inclusion based on factual criteria as well as USPs, achievements and initiatives introduced to improve the employee and guest experience.

To be considered, the hotel must be located in the Middle East and North Africa region and have been in operation for at least six months as of April 30 2020.

Please note that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the list.

.

Once you have made your submisson, send a labelled high resolution image of the property to claudia.debrito@itp.com with the subject line: "Top 50 Hotels 2020 - image".

Good luck!


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Solar and wind energy sites mapped globally for the first time
    DEWA joins Dubai Economy’s Unified Business Registry
      Vodacom launches Africa’s first live 5G network
        GSCCO receives Hyundai container vessel from THE Alliance
          Global investment slowdown to hike oil prices and cause 5mbpd undersupply in 2025

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai