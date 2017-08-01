Top 50 Hotels: Deadline extended

The submission deadline for Hotelier Middle East's inaugural Top 50 Hotels list has been extended.

Entries will now be accepted until Thursday April 23 at 6pm GST.

The list will comprise properties that have made and continue to make an impact both regionally and internationally with inclusion based on factual criteria as well as USPs, achievements and initiatives introduced to improve the employee and guest experience.

To be considered, the hotel must be located in the Middle East and North Africa region and have been in operation for at least six months as of April 30 2020.

Please note that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the list.

Once you have made your submisson, send a labelled high resolution image of the property to claudia.debrito@itp.com with the subject line: "Top 50 Hotels 2020 - image".

Good luck!