Art Painting Lab launches community art collaboration

Art Painting Lab has launched its own community art collaboration campaign to uplift the people of the UAE amid the current pandemic.

Named #UnitedArtEmirates, the campaign asks the community to share their personal artworks with Art Painting Lab, who will then collate entries into a public mural. These murals, explained Art Painting Lab “will commemorate this time in history” and “tell the story of how the UAE’s residents came together to create something inspiring in uncertain times.”

Art Painting Lab founder Sam Saliba said: “Historically art renaissances occur during tremendous events and often incredible art comes out of them. We hope you will send us your artworks, there is no judgement, good or bad work. Paint like no one is watching…”

Contributions can be made via Instagram using the hashtag #UnitedArtEmirates. The submission deadline is June 1.