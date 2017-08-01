Caterer Middle East launches Working Through Lockdown video series

As we all while away the hours at home,sister publication Caterer Middle East has launched a new Working Through Lockdown video series that will see some of the F&B industry’s top personalities share their knowledge with our audience.

Using web conferencing technology to make up for not being able to interview them in-person, Caterer editor Simon Ritchie has lined up a number of experts to speak on the most important subjects affecting the restaurant industry today.

LPM global operations director Nicolas Budzynski and Krush Brands founder and CEO Ian Ohan are the first two on the schedule which will continue to grow for as long as this enforced lockdown continues.

If there’s anyone you’d like to see feature on Working Through Lockdown, or any specific areas you’d like Caterer to cover, email simon.ritchie@itp.com with your ideas and suggestions.