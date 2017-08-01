La Cantine du Faubourg starts delivery service

With the UAE announcing dine-in services being paused until further notice, La Cantine du Faubourg has joined the growing list of F&B venues introducing delivery services.

The delivery will be made available every day from 11am to 11pm, with an additional brunch menu served on Friday and Saturday from 9:30am to 1:30pm. In celebration of its recent five year anniversary, the venue will offer diners a free dessert with their orders during April.

Located at Jumeirah Etihad Towers, dishes includes honey glazed wagyu short ribs served with pomelos, spring onions and coriander; the grilled octopus, served with ratte potatoes and yuzu dressing; and beef tartare du chef.

Creating a more immersive dining experience for those at home, La Cantine has released its playlist on Soundcloud for diners to listen to as they eat.